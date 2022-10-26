 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Feds: Theft of frozen beef in Nebraska uncovers crime ring

Federal authorities say an investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in six Midwestern states

  • Updated
  • 0

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in six Midwestern states, federal authorities said.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that the discovery of the Miami-based theft ring began in June with a Nebraska investigation into the theft of semitrailers loaded with nearly $1 million in frozen beef from areas near Grand Island and Lincoln.

The investigation, led by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska and Homeland Security’s Major Crimes Task Force in Omaha, determined that the theft ring was targeting beef and pork packaging plants in Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota and Wisconsin.

Charging documents say federal investigators used phone records and GPS tracking devices on trucks being driven by three men from Miami to place the men in and around meatpacking plants where trailers of meat products were stolen. The documents don't say what the men did with the meat. Lancaster County Sheriff's Capt. Michael Peschong said Wednesday that officials are still investigating those details.

People are also reading…

“We haven’t nailed down the exact details on where all the meat stole ended up yet,” Peschong said.

Investigators said they have identified approximately 45 thefts that occurred across the six Midwest states totaling $9 million in loss.

On Oct. 20, investigators arrested 38-year-old Yoslany Leyva Del Sol, 37-year-old Ledier Machin Andino, and 39-year-old Delvis L. Fuentes, all of Miami, in south Florida. Online court documents show they are charged with transporting stolen goods and money laundering in Florida's federal court.

Lopez was released on bond last Friday and plans to plead not guilty, according to his attorney, Omar A. Lopez of Miami. Del Sol's bond hearing is set for Thursday, said his attorney, Alfredo Izaguirre of Coral Gables, Florida. Del Sol also plans to plead not guilty, Izaguirre said.

An attorney for Andino did not immediately return a phone message left for her.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wisconsin gov bids to make abortion a central issue in race

Wisconsin gov bids to make abortion a central issue in race

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he wouldn’t sign a bill that keeps in place the state’s 1849 ban on abortion but creates new exceptions for rape and incest. Evers faces Republican Tim Michels, who supported the 1849 ban before changing positions after he won the Republican primary. Michels now says he would sign a bill granting exceptions. Evers said at a Tuesday event co-hosted by the Milwaukee Press Club that he wouldn't sign a bill granting exceptions because that would leave in place the underlying law banning abortion. Polls show the governor's race to be about even.

Deputy fatally shoots person suspected of weapons violations

Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy in Wisconsin shot and killed a person suspected of committing several weapons violations. Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett says dispatchers got a 911 call about a weapons violation in the Village of Oregon about 11 a.m. Sunday and deputies began searching for the suspect. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says the individual was suspected of “several weapons violations” in recent days. Law enforcement officers cordoned off a neighborhood Sunday afternoon where the suspect fled on foot. Officials say a deputy made contact with the suspect and fatally shot the individual about 3 p.m. Authorities did not say what prompted the deputy to use deadly force.

Wisconsin parade suspect gives tearful opening statement

Wisconsin parade suspect gives tearful opening statement

A Wisconsin man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade last year is giving a tearful opening statement as he defends himself at trial. Darrell Brooks faces 76 charges in the Nov. 21 tragedy in Waukesha. He dismissed his attorneys days before his trial began earlier this month, electing to represent himself. Prosecutors rested their case Thursday. Brooks gave a rambling opening statement, urging jurors to see both sides of the story, but didn't offer any legal theories or outline who he would call to testify. He appeared to choke back tears throughout his remarks. When he finished, he bowed his head and cried.

Victims of fatal Wisconsin fire ID'd as 2 adults, 4 children

Authorities have identified the six people who died in an apartment fire in southern Wisconsin as two adults and four children. Police said Sunday that all six lived together in one apartment of the four-unit building in Hartland. Officials say the adults who died were Connor McKisick and Jessica McKisick. The children have been identified as a 14-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl and two 3-year-old boys. The children’s names were not disclosed. The cause of Friday's fire has not been determined. Police Chief Torin Misko says authorities are conducting an “active criminal investigation.” Hartland is a village of approximately 9,100 people about 26 miles west of Milwaukee.

Scammers target grieving families in Minnesota, Wisconsin (copy)

Three families dealing with the loss of loved ones who recently died suddenly in Minnesota and Wisconsin say they have the added burden of dealing with scammers who are trying to solicit donations using fake online accounts. In Wisconsin, 14-year-old Evah Garcia and 15-year-old Winter Brouillard, both Rice Lake students, were killed when the vehicle they were riding in crashed Oct. 10. The families of both teens say they have had to create new fundraising pages after scammers made various fake accounts to solicit money. In Minnesota, Gabriel Mendoza’s family says it also had to deal with scammers after they created a fundraising page to pay for his funeral after he was shot Sunday night while working at a Minneapolis bar and restaurant.

Parade suspect's court antics won't help appeal, experts say

Parade suspect's court antics won't help appeal, experts say

Legal experts say the antics of a Wisconsin man accused of killing six people by driving his SUV through a Christmas parade last year won't help him win an appeal. Darrell Brooks faces 76 charges in the parade crash Nov. 21 in Waukesha, including six homicide counts. He's representing himself at trial. Every day he argues with Judge Jennifer Dorow, refuses to recognize his own name or the state's jurisdiction, and mutters that the proceedings are unfair. Legal observers say if he's convicted none of it will help him on appeal. They say Dorow has treated him fairly and made a meticulous record of the proceedings.

Wisconsin Republican Michels walks back abortion pledge

Wisconsin Republican Michels walks back abortion pledge

The Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor is suggesting he does not support arresting doctors under the state's near total ban on abortions. Tim Michels is locked in a tight race with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, with abortion a major issue. Michels' position on abortion has been changing. He used to back the state's near total ban, but now he supports exceptions for pregnancies arising from rape and incest. And at a Tuesday campaign appearance, he said “I will never arrest a doctor.” His spokesperson later walked back his comment, saying Michels is not a district attorney “or beat cop arresting anyone.”

Prosecutors: Wisconsin parade suspect meant to hurt people

Prosecutors: Wisconsin parade suspect meant to hurt people

Prosecutors have told jurors that a Wisconsin man intended to hurt people when he drove his SUV into a Christmas parade last year. Darrell Brooks faces six counts of homicide and 70 other counts. He would face mandatory life in prison if convicted of any of the homicide counts. Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper told jurors during closing arguments in Brooks' trial Tuesday that his failure to stop after hitting the first person shows his actions were intentional. She added that he tried to elude police by abandoning the SUV and shedding his sweatshirt as he ran away. Brooks told jurors that he's a lot of things but he's not a murderer.

In Milwaukee, Latinos fed up with crime weigh GOP appeal

In Milwaukee, Latinos fed up with crime weigh GOP appeal

On Milwaukee’s largely Hispanic, working-class south side, voters are fed up with rampant lawlessness. Food and gas prices are creeping beyond their paychecks’ reach. Those bread-and-butter issues, combined with strong Christian values, appear to be making this traditionally Democratic voting bloc more receptive to Republican candidates. And the GOP has been courting Latinos here with unprecedented outreach efforts. Wisconsin delivered minuscule margins for Trump in 2016 and for Biden in 2020. Swinging even a few thousands votes here for the midterms could impact national politics, because U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is locked in a close re-election race with Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

Wisconsin Republican Michels walks back abortion pledge

Wisconsin Republican Michels walks back abortion pledge

The Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor is suggesting he does not support arresting doctors under the state's near total ban on abortions. Tim Michels is locked in a tight race with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, with abortion a major issue. Michels' position on abortion has been changing. He used to back the state's near total ban, but now he supports exceptions for pregnancies arising from rape and incest. And at a Tuesday campaign appearance, he said “I will never arrest a doctor.” His spokesperson later walked back his comment, saying Michels is not a district attorney “or beat cop arresting anyone.”

Watch Now: Related Video

New study reveals our sun might be the reason aliens have yet to visit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News