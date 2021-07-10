FEMA offers funeral aid to those grieving COVID-19 deaths

“We can’t bring back your loved one, but we can help ease the financial burden of the loss,” he said.

Ellen McBrayer, executive vice president of Jones-Wynn Funeral Homes and Crematory outside of Atlanta, Georgia, and a spokesperson for the National Funeral Directors Association, said she hopes that more will apply for funeral aid, but grief may be preventing some people from doing so.

“When people see that and they’ve suffered a loss, emotionally, it would have to be hard to take another step,” she said. “Families have just been devastated.”

Sheila Reid-Johnson, who operates Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home in Milwaukee and Racine and owns another funeral home in Chicago, said some clients are aware of the aid program but arrive with misperceptions. Some incorrectly think that FEMA will pay their bill upfront rather than later reimburse costs or — they incorrectly assume that multiple family members can recoup costs for the same funeral, she said.

Reid-Johnson tries to clear up confusion — help that Staten-Jordan said she hopes funeral homes will continue to offer grieving families as they navigate FEMA’s bureaucracy.

“We were blessed that we had the means to lay my father to rest and to give him a wonderful homegoing experience — for myself, for my children, for my brother and the rest of our family,” she said. “For those that (depend on this money for a funeral), my prayers and my thoughts are with them, and I hope that they keep the faith.”

