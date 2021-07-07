Female powwow emcees make voices heard in mostly male field

StandingCloud enjoys being social and was often found at powwows or events in the Twin Cities area before the pandemic. Her first emcee opportunity wasn’t planned. She was assisting an emcee a few years back at an area school powwow until it made more sense for her to be on the microphone. The following year, she was invited back to be the lead emcee.

Then came her big break. In mid-2019, organizers for Leech Lake Labor Day Powwow asked StandingCloud to co-emcee the celebration. StandingCloud said she was initially anxious about the invite. She was familiar with the powwow and knew it was one of the larger powwows in northern Minnesota.

“Inside, I was like, ‘OK, I have to do this because, first of all, nobody ever gets asked this,’’’ StandingCloud recalled. “I didn’t want to because I was nervous and I didn't think I was really good enough, but whatever. I said yes.”

A few months after, she had another emcee gig at a Fond du Lac Band powwow near Lake Superior. Emceeing was getting easier, and StandingCloud was getting comfortable. Then the pandemic hit.

More recently, StandingCloud was the virtual emcee for the MN Connect Powwow and an in-person emcee at the Red Lake Nation College graduation and mini powwow.