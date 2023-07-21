FILE- People watch as the S.S. Badger backs into its docked on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, for the final time for its 2021 season in Ludington, Mich., and ending nearly five months of daily round trips across Lake Michigan. The S.S. Badger ferry carrying traffic across Lake Michigan suspended trips indefinitely on Friday, July 21, 2023, after a mechanical failure of its ramping system. Lake Michigan Carferry, which owns and operates the S.S. Badger from Ludington, Mich, to Manitowoc, Wis.,, said it has “engaged a quick-response team of Great Lakes partners to repair the issue as quickly and safely as possible. They are at work now assessing the situation.”