Few COVID-19 vaccine doses have been wasted in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Fewer than 2,400 doses of the precious and highly sought after coronavirus vaccine were wasted or spoiled in Wisconsin through February, with the single largest case happening when an employee did it on purpose, data provided by the state health department shows.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services provided the data Saturday at the request of The Associated Press. It shows that through February, there had been more than 1.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered and just 2,349 were wasted or spoiled. That is a spoilage rate of 0.16%.

The data covers vaccinators who receive their allocation from the state, and are required to report waste or spoilage data, the state health department said. The first doses were administered in mid-December and as of Sunday nearly 23% of the state's population had received at least one dose, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Entities not required to report waste or spoiled vaccine to the state are those that receive vaccine directly from the federal government, such as the Indian Health Service, the Veterans Administration, Department of Corrections, and a pharmacy partnership program that was sending doses to certain Walgreens locations.