 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire destroys new sawmill in northwestern Wisconsin
0 comments
AP

Fire destroys new sawmill in northwestern Wisconsin

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CORNELL, Wis. (AP) — Firefighters from seven different departments spent five hours Saturday battling a fire at a new sawmill near Cornell, in northwestern Wisconsin.

Cornell Assistant Fire Chief Matt Boulding said investigators believe a piece of equipment inside the sawmill malfunctioned started the Blaze.

Boulding said the building is a complete loss. Three semi trailers next to the sawmill also were destroyed. Fire crews were able to save one semi trailer that was near the building, WEAU-TV reported.

Cornell is 40 miles northeast of Eau Claire.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WEAU-TV.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News