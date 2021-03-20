 Skip to main content
Fire on Milwaukee's south side claims life of 25-year-old
Fire on Milwaukee's south side claims life of 25-year-old

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal fire on the city's south side.

Firefighters were called to a residence about 8:30 a.m. Saturday where they found the upper floor of the residence was on fire, according to authorities.

A 25-year-old man died in the fire, the cause of which is undetermined. No other details were immediately available.

