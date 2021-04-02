 Skip to main content
Firefighters battling wildfire in Menomenee Falls
AP

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Firefighters were battling a large wildfire in Menomonee Falls Wisconsin on Friday, the Department of Natural Resources reported.

Officials asked that roads near the fire be avoided.

Officials warned that a combination of snow melting earlier than usual, low humidity and high winds would cause very high danger across the state this weekend.

The Department of Natural Resources reported that over 200 wildfires have burned 450 acres (182 hectares) so far this year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Man rams car into Capitol barrier, officer killed

