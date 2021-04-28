First lady holds virtual reception for guests not at speech

Castro, a registered nurse, participates in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which was created to shield immigrants like him from being deported. He said he was brought over from Mexico at age 3 and is doing his part by treating COVID-19 patients at a hospital in Houston.

“I grew up here. This is home,” Castro said. “I hope I can continue being in this country as a productive member of society because there's still a lot of work to do during this pandemic.”

President Biden has promised to protect hundreds of thousands of people like Castro, often described as “Dreamers,” who have lived nearly their entire lives in the U.S. but remain undocumented, by reinstating DACA, the Obama-era policy shielding them from deportation.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in March his agency was issuing a rule to “preserve and fortify DACA,” but the policy faces a Texas court challenge that could invalidate its protections.

Washington spoke to the first lady about losing an aunt in a murder-suicide committed by her uncle, a Milwaukee police officer. The 20-year-old said she was grateful that the administration has been listening to gun violence prevention advocates like herself.