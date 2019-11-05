MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says he doesn't know when the chamber may convene in special session to take up gun control measures.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers last month ordered the Legislature to take up bills that would mandate universal background checks and allow judges to temporarily seize guns from people deemed to be a threat to themselves or others. Evers' order calls for the session to begin at 2 p.m. Thursday.
Fitzgerald says Republicans will gavel in and gavel out without debating anything. Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling pressed Fitzgerald Tuesday for logistics but he said only that the chamber wouldn't convene before 2 p.m. Thursday. He shrugged when reporters pressed him later, saying he didn't know when he would convene but he would talk to Shilling about timing.
Democrats fear Fitzgerald will quietly convene and adjourn before they learn what's happening.
