Five juveniles hurt in Monroe County crash

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — Five juveniles were hurt after their vehicle crashed in western Wisconsin.
The La Crosse Tribune reported Monroe County sheriff’s deputies found the minors’ SUV in a ditch in Warrens on Friday evening. Investigators determined the SUV was traveling west on County Highway EW when the driver lost control on a curve.
The vehicle went into the ditch, hit a culvert and overturned. Two of the juveniles suffered life-threatening injuries and were transported to a hospital via helicopter.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Locations
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!