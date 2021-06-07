 Skip to main content
Five juveniles hurt in Monroe County crash
AP

Five juveniles hurt in Monroe County crash

  • Updated
LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — Five juveniles were hurt after their vehicle crashed in western Wisconsin.

The La Crosse Tribune reported Monroe County sheriff’s deputies found the minors’ SUV in a ditch in Warrens on Friday evening. Investigators determined the SUV was traveling west on County Highway EW when the driver lost control on a curve.

The vehicle went into the ditch, hit a culvert and overturned. Two of the juveniles suffered life-threatening injuries and were transported to a hospital via helicopter.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

