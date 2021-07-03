Fleeing driver crashes, killing 1 and injuring another

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (AP) — A driver fled from a traffic stop and crashed, killing one passenger and injuring another in Sauk County Saturday, sheriff's officials said.

According to authorities, a deputy pulled the driver over for a traffic violation about 2:20 a.m. near Wisconsin Dells. As the deputy was walking up to the vehicle, the male driver fled east on Highway T.

Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said in a statement that the deputy did not pursue the driver and stayed on the scene for several minutes while he radioed in the fleeing vehicle.

As the deputy drove away he found the vehicle had crashed on a curve and overturned a short distance away, the State Journal reported.

“The deputy located one passenger who had been ejected, several feet from the vehicle, severely injured, another passenger, also ejected and who was partially pinned under the vehicle, was deceased,” Meister said.