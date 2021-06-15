Foam brings fire at Illinois chemical plant 'under control'

ROCKTON, Ill. (AP) — An industrial firefighting team continued battling a fire Tuesday that has consumed an chemical plant in northern Illinois and forced the evacuation of nearby homes and businesses.

Before pouring fire-fighting foam on the Chemtool plant in Rockton, Louisiana-based U.S. Fire Pumps dug a trench around the facility and installed absorbent booms along the Rock River to prevent residual material from escaping into the village's source of drinking water.

Rockton fire Chief Kirk Wilson said the smoke plume from the fire has dissipated substantially as a result of U.S. Fire Pumps' effort

"This is their forte. This is what they do," Wilson said, adding the company has larger pumps and a larger delivery capability to battle the fire than local fire departments. "At this point in time we have detected no visible runoff into the waterway (that) is just west of Chemtool and to our main waterway.”

Despite the fire being under control, Wilson said the fire is not completely out.

“This is going to continue to burn. When we’re in the overhaul stage and we’re moving debris around, things may flair up,” Wilson said. “But we want to assure the public that it is under control. It is contained in the area of origin in the building where the fire occurred.”