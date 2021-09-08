 Skip to main content
Former candidate for sheriff charged again for child porn
AP

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A former candidate for Outagamie County sheriff has been indicted by a federal grand jury for possessing child pornography while he was appealing a previous conviction for distribution of child porn, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Alexander Bebris, 52, of Denmark, was sentenced to five years in prison in November and was allowed to remain free pending his appeal. Calumet and Brown County law enforcement found the images during a search of his residence on Aug. 20.

If convicted, Bebris faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years. Any sentence imposed would be added to his current term.

It wasn't clear if Bebris has a lawyer for the current case.

Bebris, a former career law enforcement officer, lost the 2018 Republican primary election for Outagamie County sheriff to eventual winner Clint Kriewaldt.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

