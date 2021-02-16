Former head of Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission resigns

In his resignation letter, DeVougas praised his fellow commissioners but said there is a concerted effort to undermine the commission's credibility and authority. He wrote: “The ‘powers that be’ benefit from weakening the Commission. They do not want us to push for change and to hold people accountable."

He also wrote: “There are many individuals and entities that benefit from the system operating unchecked. I have watched this system try to keep people of color ‘in their place’ as long as I have lived here — through public lynchings and sensationalism."

Mayor Tom Barrett said DeVougas’ resignation was appropriate.

“I’m pleased that we’ll have an opportunity to turn the page, and I thank him for his service,” Barrett said. “In terms of the comments in the letter, he obviously has some strong feelings, some of which are legitimate, some of which are not. And there’s no reason to go into that.”

