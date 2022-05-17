Former legislator pleads guilty to employment tax charges

Authorities say two young children and their father have died in a house fire in Barron County. Dispatchers received a 911 call about 3:30 a.m. Thursday. The caller said three people were still inside the burning house in Barron. Firefighters were able to pull two children from the burning home and they were taken to Mayo Hospital, where they were later pronounced dead. Barron police identified them as 5-year-old Emily Albee and 6-year-old Connor Albee. Authorities say the body of their 44-year-old father, Donald Albee, was later located in the house. The father’s girlfriend, who owned the home, was able get out of the house. Forty-nine-year-old Delores Dahlberg and was treated at the scene for injuries.