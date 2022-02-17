 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Former Portage teacher get probation for sexual assault

A former Portage High School teacher has been sentenced to three years of probation after pleading no contest to sexually assaulting a student

PORTAGE, Wis. (AP) — A former Portage High School teacher has been sentenced to probation after pleading no contest to sexually assaulting a student.

Thirty-five-year-old Abby Dibbs, of Cross Plains, was found guilty of sexual assault of a student by school staff involving a 17-year-old male student.

A second count was dismissed as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors. Columbia County Judge W. Andrew Voigt sentenced Dibbs to three years of probation this week.

Dibbs was ordered to register as a sex offender and is allowed contact with minors only while being supervised, the State Journal reported.

The Portage School District has terminated Dibbs' employment.

According to the criminal complaint, Dibbs admitted to a Portage police detective that she had sex with the teen. The student told the detective he was in love with Dibbs and became upset when he learned about the person who disclosed the relationship.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Wisconsin State Journal.

