Former Wisconsin teacher to plead guilty to filming students

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A former Wisconsin high school teacher accused of secretly videotaping undressed students during field trips in Wisconsin and Minnesota has reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors.

David Kruchten, 38, of Cottage Grove, has agreed to plead guilty to one count of attempting to produce child pornography, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Friday. He would face at least six years in prison if U.S. District Judge James Peterson accepts the deal filed Thursday. A hearing is set for June 21.

Prosectuors allege Kruchten used his position as a business teacher at Madison East High School to file students during field trips using hidden cameras.