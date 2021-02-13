Former women's pro baseball player passed down love of game

Judy is a lifelong Kenosha resident, and her children all played at Bradford, where both Joyce and Ray would oftentimes find themselves when a game was on the high school or summer league schedule.

And it wasn’t tough to find Joyce, either, her daughter said.

“My mom and dad went to every game they could go to, and that was almost every one of them,” Judy said. “They hardly ever missed a game. My mom would sit behind the backstop.

“I had two girls who were pitchers and two girls who were catchers. The umpire would get an earful if she felt he wasn’t calling a good game. It was just funny. He would turn around to argue with somebody and would look at who it was and turn right back around.”

Janet said that she moved around quite a bit, all over the world in fact, during her life, but that didn’t stop Joyce’s support for her children whatsoever.

“I moved all over the world, so she would come to the other countries where we were and support (my children),” she said.