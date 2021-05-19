 Skip to main content
Four people struck by vehicle on Racine sidewalk
AP

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — A driver swerved onto a sidewalk in Racine and hit four people, including two young children, according to police

The incident happened about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The four injured include a 1-year-old, a 2-year-old and two adults. The youngest child was transported to Froedtert Hospital in metro Milwaukee.

Authorities said the 48-year-old driver was arrested on alcohol-related charges. The investigation is ongoing.

