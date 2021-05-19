Four people struck by vehicle on Racine sidewalk

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — A driver swerved onto a sidewalk in Racine and hit four people, including two young children, according to police
The incident happened about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The four injured include a 1-year-old, a 2-year-old and two adults. The youngest child was transported to Froedtert Hospital in metro Milwaukee.
Authorities said the 48-year-old driver was arrested on alcohol-related charges. The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Locations
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!