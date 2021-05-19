Four people struck by vehicle on Racine sidewalk

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — A driver swerved onto a sidewalk in Racine and hit four people, including two young children, according to police

The incident happened about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The four injured include a 1-year-old, a 2-year-old and two adults. The youngest child was transported to Froedtert Hospital in metro Milwaukee.

Authorities said the 48-year-old driver was arrested on alcohol-related charges. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0