Foxconn looking at building electric cars in Wisconsin

“Our presence in Wisconsin has caught the attention of many businesses and investors who share our vision for a park that is sustainable for business and community growth,” the statement read.

Production would begin by end of 2023 and begin with Fisker's second vehicle codenamed “Project PEAR,” for “Personal Electric Automotive Revolution,” the joint agreement said.

Foxconn would manufacture 250,000 Fisker vehicles per year.

Fisker has developed one car, the Ocean electric SUV, and plans to start production on it in late 2022. The company, based in Los Angeles, has said it wants to develop more eco-friendly electric vehicles.

