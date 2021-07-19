Fraud charges brought in 2nd Wisconsin 2020 election case

On Oct. 13, just a day after he signed that absentee ballot, Overall registered to vote using a Beloit, Wisconsin, address, using a vehicle title as proof of residence, the complaint said. On Oct. 27, Overall voted absentee in person at a voting location in the Town of Beloit, in Rock County.

Overall said he was told by an election official in Rock County that his absentee vote there would cancel out his request for the St. Croix County absentee ballot, which he said he remembered filling out but not returning.

“I've got memory problems,” Overall said Monday. “I can't even remember what day it is.”

The investigator recommended charging Overall with election fraud because he had moved from St. Croix County in 2019 and changed his driver's license address, but presented an old driver's license when applying for the absentee ballot there.

He faces one charge of voting by a disqualified person; one charge of providing false information to an election official; one charge of registering to vote in more than one place; and of voting more than once. Each charge is a Class I felony punishable by a $10,000 and up to 3 1/2 years in prison, or both.

Overall is due in court for his initial appearance on Aug. 5.