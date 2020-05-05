Free coronavirus testing coming to 8 sites in western Wisconsin

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Free coronavirus testing will be available in the next two weeks at eight sites in northern and western Wisconsin, as the Wisconsin National Guard hosts brief testing blitzes across the state.

People who have COVID-19 symptoms, even mild ones, are encouraged to get tested, local health officials said Monday.

The temporary bump in testing comes as Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday the state will give a free coronavirus test to every resident and worker in all 373 Wisconsin nursing homes, The Associated Press reported.

The Eau Claire free drive-thru testing site will be hosted at the Prevea Health testing site, 617 W. Clairemont Ave., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 10 and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 11. About 200 tests will be available each day, and testing is also open to people without health insurance or an established health provider.

People with symptoms of COVID-19, including mild symptoms, are encouraged to participate, said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.