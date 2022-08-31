 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Funeral of ex-Milwaukee archbishop marked by prayer, protest

Hundreds of supporters, as well as advocates for victims of clergy sexual abuse, attended retired Milwaukee Archbishop Rembert Weakland's funeral, which was marked by an open acknowledgement of his mistakes

  • 0
Obit-Weakland

FILE - In this Aug, 28, 2002, file photo shows retired Archbishop Rembert Weakland at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Milwaukee, Wis. Archbishop Weakland, a liberal voice in the American Catholic Church, who left the position amid the church's global crisis involving sexual abuse of minors, has died at age 95, the archdiocese said Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Hundreds of supporters, as well as advocates for victims of clergy sexual abuse, attended retired Milwaukee Archbishop Rembert Weakland’s funeral, which was marked by an open acknowledgement of his mistakes.

Weakland, who died Aug. 22 at age 95, was a liberal voice in the Roman Catholic church and led the Milwaukee Archdiocese for 25 years before stepping down after a theology student said he had been paid $450,000 in 1997 to settle a sexual assault claim against Weakland.

Weakland maintained the contact was consensual, but he also admitted in 2008 that he had shredded copies of sex abuse documents and moved sexually abusive priests from parish to parish without warning churchgoers.

The Rev. Steven Avella, who presided over the funeral, recognized Weakland's past.

People are also reading…

“Hanging over this particular funeral are the memories of his mistakes, which were there for everyone to see. Some were personal to him, others shared by his fellow bishops and priests. We are grateful for the time he spent with us," Avella said. “Many of us loved him, and some did not."

Avella said leadership comes with the burden of accountability. “For us here in Milwaukee, these things still need to work themselves out. Grief and anger have no timetable. Neither do forgiveness and reconciliation.”

Weakland's supporters told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel they were praying for forgiveness and mercy. Some remembered him as a priest who built bridges and helped the outcast. As Milwaukee archbishop, he championed an expanded role for women in the church. Advocates for victims of clergy sex abuse said Weakland, a Benedictine monk, did not deserve a public funeral because he helped cover up abuse.

John Pilmaier, an advocate for survivors, said Weakland should be remembered for “the harm he caused.”

“This is really a day of shame for the archbishop and the archdiocese,” he said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 tied to Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot face key hearing

5 tied to Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot face key hearing

A judge has begun hearing evidence to determine if five men will face trial for their alleged roles in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The proceedings in state court came six days after two leaders were convicted in federal court. Michael Null, William Null, Eric Molitor and Shawn Fix are all from Michigan. They're charged with providing material support for terrorist acts as well as a gun crime. Brian Higgins of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, faces the same material support charge. Judge Michael Stepka must decide if there is probable cause to send the men to trial in Antrim County, a low bar at this stage of the case. The county is the location of Whitmer’s Elk Rapids vacation home.

Defense motions denied in fatal parade attack in Wisconsin

A judge on Friday refused to dismiss the case against a man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in southern Wisconsin last year. Public defenders sought to have the case against Darrell Brooks Jr. dismissed in Waukesha County Circuit Court based a July search of the defendant’s jail cell. His attorneys say the warrant for the search was deficient and that the action violated Brooks’ attorney-client privilege. Judge Jennifer Dorow also rejected a motion to suppress some statements Brooks made to investigators after defense attorneys argued that Brooks continued to be questioned after stating he wished to invoke his right to remain silent.

Judge rejects dismissal of case tied to 2016 Milwaukee riots

A federal judge has rejected a motion by the Milwaukee Police Department that sought to dismiss a case brought by two city residents who claimed their constitutional rights were violated when they were arrested near a memorial site for a Black man fatally shot by an officer in 2016. The American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin is representing the residents who were arrested on Aug. 30, 2016 in Milwaukee’s Sherman Park neighborhood where police killed Sylville Smith approximately two weeks earlier. The 23-year-old Smith, who was armed, was running from police who suspected him of dealing drugs. The officer who killed Smith, also Black, was acquitted in the fatal shooting. Milwaukee police declined to comment because the case is ongoing.

Prison supervisor arrested for having sex with inmate

A female prison supervisor has been arrested for allegedly having repeated sexual encounters with an inmate in her office. The Racine Journal Times reports sheriff's investigators received allegations Wednesday that the 37-year-old Racine Correctional Institution supervisor was having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate. Investigators learned she had given the inmate a cellphone and seized the device. They found photos and messages that supported the allegations. The inmate told investigators he had sex with the supervisor between 20 and 40 times since April. Investigators confronted the supervisor on Thursday. She is being held in the Racine County Jail on $1.1 million cash bail.

Skydiver dies after crashing into pond in southeastern WI

A skydiver practicing for national competition has died after crashing into a pond in Racine County. Authorities say the 36-year-old man from Tennessee experienced a hard landing in the water next to the Skydive Midwest skydiving center near Sturtevant Sunday. The sheriff’s office says the man was not conscious when he was pulled from the pond by other skydivers. Deputies and members of the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire & Rescue attempted life-saving measures, but the man never regained consciousness. Officials say the man was a professional practicing for the U.S. Parachute Association National Championships set to begin Sept. 3 at the skydiving center.

Planned Parenthood to spend record $50M in midterm elections

Planned Parenthood to spend record $50M in midterm elections

The nation's leading abortion rights advocacy organization, Planned Parenthood, plans to spend a record $50 million ahead of November’s midterm elections. It's pouring money into contests where access to abortion will be on the ballot. The effort comes months after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 case Roe v. Wade, which created a constitutional right to have an abortion. The campaign will be waged by Planned Parenthood's political and advocacy arms and will focus on governor’s offices, U.S. Senate seats and legislative races in nine states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Planned Parenthood's previous spending record was $45 million in 2020.

Jury is told 2 men wanted to kidnap Whitmer, start revolt

Jury is told 2 men wanted to kidnap Whitmer, start revolt

A second trial is underway for two men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. A prosecutor told jurors Wednesday that Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. wanted to ignite a “second American revolution” in 2020. Fox and Croft are on trial for a second time, four months after a jury couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict on them and acquitted two other men. Prosecutors again will present secretly recorded conversations and video, text messages and social media posts to show that a band of rebels was serious about getting the Democratic governor. Defense attorneys insist there was no real conspiracy. They say Fox and Croft were entrapped.

Retired Milwaukee Archbishop Rembert Weakland dies at age 95

Retired Milwaukee Archbishop Rembert Weakland dies at age 95

Retired Milwaukee Archbishop Rembert Weakland, a longtime liberal voice within the Roman Catholic church, has died at age 95. Weakland focused on social justice and pushed to increase the role for women within the church. He also spoke publicly about being gay. He stepped down after being accused of date rape by a former theology student. Weakland maintained the contact was consensual. Weakland had expected the public to understand that his settlement with the student was different from sums paid to child sexual abuse victims, but he acknowledged in his 2009 memoir that was naive. A classically trained musician who spoke multiple languages, Weakland died overnight at Clement Manor in Greenfield, where he lived, following a long illness.

Prison supervisor faces multiple sexual assault charges

A Wisconsin prisoner supervisor who allegedly maintained a relationship with an inmate faces multiple counts of felony sexual assault. Racine County prosecutors charged Jacqueline Heidt on Monday with 20 counts of second-degree sexual assault by correctional staff as well as felony counts of delivering illegal articles to an inmate and misconduct in office. The Racine Journal Times reports that according to the criminal complaint, authorities on Aug. 18 found a cellphone in the inmate's pants with nude photographs of Heidt on it as well as text messages between the inmate and Heidt. The inmate told investigators they had consensual sex in Heidt's office more than 20 times between April and Aug. 4. Heidt's attorney didn't return a message.

Republicans block Evers spending plan for opioid settlement

The Legislature's Republican-controlled budget committee is objecting to Gov. Tony Evers' plans to spend $31 million Wisconsin will receive in a multi-state settlement with drug manufacturers over the opioid crisis. The state Department of Health Services received its first $6 million payment on July 29. The agency wants to spend the money on expanding the use of Narcan, a drug that can reverse overdose effects, new treatment facilities, helping tribes address overdose deaths and enhancing data collection. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the Joint Finance Committee objected to the plan on Wednesday. The committee's leaders, Rep. Mark Born and Sen. Howard Marklein, say they want to improve the spending plan.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News