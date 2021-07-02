Gableman will get $44K to lead GOP's election investigation

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos plans to pay former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman $44,000 to lead a probe of 2020 presidential election results in Wisconsin.

Vos announced in May that he plans to hire three retired police officers to review the election. He announced at the state Republican convention on June 26 that Gableman will oversee the investigation. The Assembly chief clerk's office on Friday released a contract between Gableman and Vos that calls for paying Gableman $11,000 in taxpayer dollars every month between July and October.

Other contracts The Associated Press obtained show the investigators will receive $9,600 each over three months. Vos has signed two of those contracts thus far.