 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Garage explosion kills 2, hospitalizes 2 more in Lessor

An explosion in a garage in the Wisconsin township of Lessor has killed two people and hospitalized two more

  • 0

Lessor, Wis. (AP) — An explosion in a garage in the Wisconsin township of Lessor killed two people on Friday and hospitalized two more, the Shawano County sheriff's office reported.

The sheriff's office said that a pressurized container had been punctured, which caused the explosion in the town northwest of Green Bay. Multiple law enforcement, fire, and emergency medical agencies responded to the scene, including the Wisconsin State Patrol and emergency helicopter services.

The sheriff's office said it is continuing the investigate the explosion.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News