Georgia school official quits amid inquiry, program may end

Thomas was hired in 2017 under a plan by Gov. Nathan Deal to improve poorly performing schools. Thomas reported directly to the state Board of Education and not to Woods, despite Woods' desire to have Thomas report to him.

Woods and Deal often had differing perspectives on education policy, but Woods, a Republican elected statewide, is much more in tune with Gov. Brian Kemp. In the last year, Thomas has been a frequent applicant for education jobs elsewhere, an acknowledgment that his days were numbered in Georgia.

"The dynamic or the relationship between the chief turnaround office and the state superintendent has not been very good," Thomas told reporters Wisconsin, where he's a finalist to be the Madison school superintendent. “I'll simply say, 'politics in education.'”

The appointment of Johnson, who will retain her school improvement position within the Department of Education supervised by Woods, effectively kills the independent structure of the office.

Kemp's budget proposals for the current year and for the upcoming 2021 budget would cut $1.9 million and seven vacant positions from the office and “transfer funds from the chief turnaround officer program to the school improvement program to support continued improvements in student achievement.”