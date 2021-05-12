GOP leaders set to join lawsuit allowing aid to cover cuts

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican legislative leaders moved Wednesday toward joining a federal lawsuit demanding that states be allowed to use federal coronavirus relief money to cover tax cuts.

Senate President Chris Kapenga and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos began circulating a paper ballot among members of the joint committee that handles operational tasks for both houses asking for authorization to join the lawsuit and split costs between the houses.

Ballots were due back by 5 p.m. Thursday. Republicans control the committee by virtue of holding the majority in both houses, making authorization all but certain.

Provisions in the coronavirus aid package that President Joe Biden signed in March prohibit states from using the money to cover tax cuts. A group of attorneys general led by Republican Patrick Morrissey in West Virginia filed a lawsuit in March arguing the provisions infringe on state sovereignty.

Assembly Republicans in Wisconsin passed a resolution last month directing Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul to join the lawsuit. The resolution wasn't binding and Kaul has refused to take part in the action.

