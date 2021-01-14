GOP panel grills Evers administration over vaccine pace

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Assembly Republicans grilled health officials with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' administration Thursday about the lagging pace of COVID-19 vaccinations in Wisconsin, saying the process is a cumbersome mess.

The Assembly's health committee held a hearing to learn more about the state's distribution process. The committee's chairman, Rep. Joe Sanfelippo, began the proceeding by telling state Department of Health Services Assistant Deputy Secretary Lisa Olson that lawmakers don't know what to tell constituents desperate for a shot. The DHS' projections that vaccinations for the general public won't begin until summer are unacceptable, he said.

“The process that's in place just seems overly bureaucratic and cumbersome," Sanfelippo said. "We need to tell the public here's the day when we expect to do this group, here's the date we when expect to do that group. The minute we get a vaccine from the federal government it should be in and out the next day and in someone's arm.”

Olson didn't have answers on how to speed up distribution. She insisted that the state is simply not getting enough doses from the federal government. Doses are allocated on a weekly basis, making it impossible to plan ahead, she said.