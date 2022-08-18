 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

GOP questions delays at Evers' licensing agency

Republican lawmakers are raising questions about why the state Department of Safety and Professional Services is taking weeks to issue licenses

  • 0

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers are raising questions about why the state Department of Safety and Professional Services is taking weeks to issue licenses.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday that the average wait time for professional licenses is currently 45 days. That’s down from almost 80 days in 2021, but Republicans are still criticizing Gov. Tony Evers for allowing such lengthy delays as the November elections approach.

They say the delays are an example of Evers’ failed leadership. Republican Sen. Alberta Darling says the backlog is similar to the Department of Workforce Development’s delays in getting unemployment benefits distributed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Evers’ administration has countered that GOP legislators haven’t given the department enough money to run efficiently. Mike Tierney, the administration’s legislative liaison with the agency, says lawmakers have diverted money from DSPS to the state’s general fund, preventing the department from hiring more staff and updating outdated systems. He said six people are tasked with handling as many as 4,400 calls per week.

People are also reading…

DSPS Secretary Dawn Crim, an Evers appointee who was confirmed by the state Senate, left the agency on Aug. 1 without explanation. Dan Hereth, the department's assistant deputy secretary, has taken over.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Republicans pick Milwaukee to host 2024 national convention

Republicans pick Milwaukee to host 2024 national convention

Republicans have unanimously chosen Milwaukee in swing state Wisconsin to host the 2024 national convention, beating out Nashville in deep-red Tennessee. The decision, announced at the Republican National Committee’s summer meeting on Friday in Chicago, follows months of wrangling by both states to land the convention where the party’s next presidential candidate will be officially nominated. Milwaukee was selected by Democrats to host the 2020 convention, but that moved almost entirely online due to the coronavirus pandemic. The city used its preparations for that convention to argue to Republicans that it had a “turnkey” operation ready to host for real in 2024.

Trump-backed Wis. candidate won't commit to backing him

Trump-backed Wis. candidate won't commit to backing him

The Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor endorsed by Donald Trump would not commit to supporting Trump should he run for president again in 2024, but also didn’t rule out trying to decertify his 2020 loss in the battleground state. Trump-backed candidate Tim Michels made the comments Monday at a town hall event a week before the Aug. 9 primary. Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who is endorsed by former Vice President Mike Pence, said she would support whoever wins the Republican primary for president in 2024. Trump is hosting a rally for Michels in Wisconsin on Friday.

Prosecutors charge man with 30-year-old double homicide

Prosecutors charge man with 30-year-old double homicide

Prosecutors have charged a Weyauwega man with killing a couple 30 years ago over a snowmobile accident. Fifty-two-year-old Tony Haase was charged Friday with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the stabbing deaths of Tanna Tongstad and Timothy Mumbrue in March 1992. Investigators said in a criminal complaint that a DNA match led them to Haase. According to the complaint, Tongstad's father was involved in a snowmobile accident in 1977 that left Haase's father dead. Tongstad told investigators on Thursday that he was drunk in March 1992, started thinking about the accident and went over to Tongstad's house where he fought with Tongstad and Mumbrue. Online court records didn't list an attorney for Haase.

Judge: Gableman no longer in contempt of court

Judge: Gableman no longer in contempt of court

A judge has ruled that the former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice hired by Republicans to investigate the 2020 election is no longer in contempt of court for refusing to comply with open records requests. Dane County Judge Frank Remington held Michael Gableman in contempt in June after Gableman berated Remington and refused to answer questions about how his office responded to liberal watchdog group American Oversight's record requests. The ruling came with a fine of $2,000 a day until Gableman conducted a thorough search for the records. Remington said in a written order Wednesday that he's satisfied Gableman tried to find the records and ordered him to pay $24,000 to the court.

Widow of man who died at WI vet's home sues state, others

The widow if a man who died at a Wisconsin veterans nursing home is suing the state as well as some of the facility’s employees who she said failed to properly care for her husband. Luane Krall, in her lawsuit, said staff failed to ensure her husband, Randy, was hydrated, which led to his death in late 2020 at age 69. Krall said staff at the troubled home in Union Grove provided “reckless, wanton, demeaning and inhuman treatment” of her husband. The lawsuit seeks unspecified financial damages. A Department of Veterans Affairs spokeswoman, in an email, said the DVA’s medical director previously reviewed the case and determined that appropriate care was provided.

Court: State can't tax tribal lands that change hands

A federal appeals court says the state can't impose property taxes on tribal lands that have changed hands without congressional approval. The decision Monday from a three-judge panel from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals marks another chapter in a lawsuit four Chippewa tribes from northern Wisconsin filed in 2018. The tribes _ Lac Courte Oreilles, the Lac du Flambeau, the Red Cliff and the Bad River _ sued after the state imposed property taxes on land within their reservations. Such lands are immune from state property taxes absent congressional approval but the state argued that tribal members had sold the lands to non-Indians before the lands were sold back to the tribes, making them eligible for taxes.

Jury is told 2 men wanted to kidnap Whitmer, start revolt

Jury is told 2 men wanted to kidnap Whitmer, start revolt

A second trial is underway for two men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. A prosecutor told jurors Wednesday that Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. wanted to ignite a “second American revolution” in 2020. Fox and Croft are on trial for a second time, four months after a jury couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict on them and acquitted two other men. Prosecutors again will present secretly recorded conversations and video, text messages and social media posts to show that a band of rebels was serious about getting the Democratic governor. Defense attorneys insist there was no real conspiracy. They say Fox and Croft were entrapped.

Court: Mask order didn't violate shop's free speech rights

A federal appeals court says Dane County health officials didn't violate free speech protections when they cited a Middleton cafe for advertising itself as a “mask-free zone” during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Helbachs Cafe posted a sign in July 2020 saying the shop was a “mask-free zone” in defiance of a county mask mandate. The county cited the cafe three times for failing to comply with the mandate. The shop lost its lease. Helbachs responded with a lawsuit alleging the county retaliated against the cafe for exercising free speech rights. A three-judge panel from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Monday that Helbachs failed to show any evidence of retaliation.

Planned Parenthood to spend record $50M in midterm elections

Planned Parenthood to spend record $50M in midterm elections

The nation's leading abortion rights advocacy organization, Planned Parenthood, plans to spend a record $50 million ahead of November’s midterm elections. It's pouring money into contests where access to abortion will be on the ballot. The effort comes months after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 case Roe v. Wade, which created a constitutional right to have an abortion. The campaign will be waged by Planned Parenthood's political and advocacy arms and will focus on governor’s offices, U.S. Senate seats and legislative races in nine states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Planned Parenthood's previous spending record was $45 million in 2020.

UW System launches free tuition program at regional campuses

The University of Wisconsin System is launching a new tuition waiver at its 12 regional campuses. The program, dubbed the Wisconsin Tuition Promise, is modeled after the Bucky's Tuition Promise program at UW-Madison. Beginning in fall 2023, Wisconsin residents who come from families making less than $62,000 a year would have tuition and fees remaining after receiving financial aid waived. Undergraduates would be eligible for the waiver for eight semesters. Students seeking associate degrees and transfer students would be eligible for the waiver for four semesters. The discount will work out to an average of $4,500 per student over four years. System officials plan to fund the program's first year at $13.8 million and seek state aid for subsequent years.

Watch Now: Related Video

Rising poverty forces more Afghan children forced into work

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News