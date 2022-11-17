 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Grannies will dance again in parade where tragedy struck

Almost a year ago, a driver plowed an SUV through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin, killing six people and scarring many more

  • 0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The high winds forecasters warned about are blasting down Wisconsin Avenue, but 15 grandmothers lining up in the street are ready to march.

They’re dressed for this morning’s parade in wide-brimmed hats held on tight with elastic chin straps. They’ve subbed out red pom poms for white ones so the dye won’t run in rain that is teasing its return from a leaden November sky.

“This is like my calling,” says Kathi Schmeling, a retired human resources assistant, her grin framed by the crimson lipstick that is a signature of the women who call themselves the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies. “This is my happy place.”

Given where they've come from, it's no small accomplishment that they’re here at all.

A year ago, a driver plowed an SUV through a Christmas parade in the nearby suburb of Waukesha, killing six people and scarring many more. Four of the victims were from the Dancing Grannies, including their longtime leaders, threatening to extinguish the tight-knit band of women — not old, they say, just well-seasoned — first drawn together by the aerobics craze of the 1980s.

People are also reading…

Somehow, they held on. They drew on resilience banked well before the tragedy, during bouts with cancer and divorce, the loss of jobs and loves ones. They accepted that to keep going would require taking a risk on new ways of doing things, with new dancers who had not lived their history.

Soon, though, the calendar will come full circle. And to keep moving forward, the group has made a decision. When the parade returns to Main Street in Waukesha, they need to go back.

That day a year ago, eight women were slated to march through Waukesha’s cozy downtown, where the annual Christmas parade, cancelled the previous year because of the pandemic, had returned with a new theme: “Comfort and Joy.”

Families thronged Main when the Grannies funneled into the procession behind a Girl Scout troop and a youth dance corps. At 4:38 p.m. they sauntered through an intersection to a crowd favorite, Winter Wonderland, swinging pom poms skyward.

In the din, they didn’t hear the red SUV plowing down Main until it hit them.

“It was a flash,” says Donna Kalik, who was watching the parade with her boyfriend from a coffee shop window. “And as I’m running out there’s a body on the left of me and there’s a body on the right ... It looked like a war zone.”

A few feet from the curb, group leader Ginny Sorenson lay dead. Hurled to the sidewalk, the bodies of Leanna Owen and Tamara Durand, both killed instantly, would not be identified until hours later.

Nearby, the husband of another Granny who was a regular volunteer, lay bruised and battered, and succumbed to his injuries the following day. Down Main, an 8-year-old who had been parading with his Little League team and a 52-year-old woman marching with co-workers from a local bank were also killed.

Wandering through the chaos, Schmeling found fellow dancer Sharon Millard, a teacher’s aide so invested in the group that she had called to sign up the night before the birth of her first grandchild.

“Kathi!” she said, dazed. “What’s going to happen to the Grannies?”

The days and weeks after the parade were filled with doubt. Several dancers were injured, including 64-year-old Betty Streng, comatose for five days afterward with a double skull fracture.

Others nursed hidden scars. One granny kept replaying the choice she’d made to dance on the left side of the formation — leaving Durand a few feet to her right, in death’s path. Another, at work, broke down when “Winter Wonderland” played over the school intercom.

Yet it seemed like they owed it to those who’d died to keep the group going, or at least to try.

When they reconvened in late January, 34 hopefuls showed up, forming a dance line that circled the tables of a fraternal hall.

Some peeled away in the weeks that followed, reluctant to commit to months of practices and more than 20 parades a year. A few veterans, taxed by memories, retired.

Early on a frigid Saturday the Original Grannies marched again for the first time in a Milwaukee St. Patrick’s Day procession, new arrivals wearing sashes identifying them as trainees walked alongside.

By spring’s end, the Grannies — increasingly seen as an embodiment of the region’s “Waukesha Strong” motto — were fielding parade invites from around the state. In town after town, spectators shouted their thanks for the group’s return, shaping hearts with outstretched hands.

“It’s bittersweet at times,” Jeannie Knutson, one of the Original Grannies, recalls thinking. “I mean, before the tragedy you’d have crowds clapping and singing along, but now it’s totally different.”

In October arrived, the terrifying memories of Waukesha were revived in a Milwaukee courtroom.

“I didn’t want to hear about it,” says Schmeling, recalling the anger that welled up inside when she recounted her memory of Waukesha for prosecutors before the trial. “I’m done with that chapter.”

The driver, Darrell Brooks, was convicted of all 76 counts against him, and sentenced to life in prison.

With that resolution behind them, the Grannies, old and new, hope that going back will bring comfort, proof that the recovery of the past year is permanent.

They move to the message Ginny Sorenson long preached.

“Ginny always had this saying before parades: ‘If you make a mistake, if you get off kilter, if you drop your pom poms, no matter what, you keep on dancing,’” says Jan Kwiatkowski, one of the new leaders of the Grannies.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

In election, support for abortion rights was about much more

In election, support for abortion rights was about much more

Support for abortion rights drove women to the polls in Tuesday’s elections. But for many, the issue took on higher meaning, part of an overarching concern about the future of democracy. Women, especially Democratic women, were more likely than men to say the Roe v. Wade reversal was a top factor in their vote. That was according to AP VoteCast, a nationwide survey of more than 94,000 voters in the midterm elections. More women also said the reversal made them angry, and said abortion had a major impact on their decision to turn out and which candidate they supported. In interviews with AP reporters, many women linked their concerns about abortion to fears for the country.

Analysis: Vikings, Bucs, Packers, Colts make big statements

Analysis: Vikings, Bucs, Packers, Colts make big statements

Bust out the victory chains. The Minnesota Vikings proved they’re for real. After piling up wins against losing teams and backup quarterbacks, the Vikings earned a signature victory on the road against the Buffalo Bills. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jeff Saturday and the Indianapolis Colts also made big statements on Sunday. The Vikings overcame a 17-point, second-half deficit in a difficult environment to improve to 8-1 with a thrilling 33-30 overtime win over Josh Allen and the Bills. There’s no doubting Kirk Cousins anymore. He rallied the Vikings to their fifth win this season when trailing with 2 1/2 minutes or less remaining.

Can Wisconsin Gov. Evers and GOP Legislature work together?

Can Wisconsin Gov. Evers and GOP Legislature work together?

Can newly reelected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the even-more Republican Wisconsin Legislature get along better over the next two years than the previous four? That’s the $5 billion question. That’s where the state’s projected budget surplus stands, a massive number that will hang over Evers and lawmakers as they look ahead to what they want to do with that money. Both sides have staked out priorities, not all of which conflict, but neither faction has shown much of an ability to cooperate. Republican lawmakers were meeting Thursday to elect their leaders for the next two years who will work, or not, with Evers.

Candidates who backed overturning Trump loss are rebuffed

Candidates who backed overturning Trump loss are rebuffed

Election deniers who backed Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election failed in some of their highest-profile races. Conspiracy theorists were crushed in Michigan and Pennsylvania, and Trump's handpicked candidate for Wisconsin governor lost, meaning the GOP won't be able to change the way elections are administered in that pivotal swing state. There are two key states where the races for top posts are too close to call — Arizona and Nevada. But democracy advocates were cheered at the initial round of major losses. Says one GOP pollster: “Trying to overturn an election is not wildly popular with the American people."

Man who killed 6 in Christmas parade gets life, no release

Man who killed 6 in Christmas parade gets life, no release

A man who killed six people and injured many others when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of release. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow sentenced 40-year-old Darrell Brooks Jr. on 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Each homicide count carried a mandatory life sentence. Wisconsin doesn’t have the death penalty and the only uncertainty Wednesday was whether Dorow would allow Brooks to serve any portion of those sentences on extended supervision in the community, the state’s current version of parole. The gallery applauded as Dorow announced the life sentences.

4th grader uses Heimlich to save fellow student from choking

Authorities say a 9-year-old Wisconsin elementary school student may have saved the life of one of her classmates by peforming the Heimlich maneuver on her as she choked during lunch. Fourth grader Essie Collier noticed Tuesday that a classmate was in distress and holding her neck during lunchtime. The girl says she rushed to the student. Teacher Samantha Bradshaw says Essie wrapped her arms around the student and began performing the Heimlich. Her classmate’s airway was cleared, and within seconds the girl was breathing fine. Essie says that she learned the technique two years ago from a YouTube video and that the lesson stayed with her.

Illinois voters approve collective bargaining amendment

Illinois voters approve collective bargaining amendment

Illinois voters have approved an amendment to their state constitution that guarantees the right to bargain collectively. The fate of the ballot measure was closely watched in Illinois and beyond. Unions groups said its approval could signal a new chapter in the struggle over workers’ rights as U.S. union ranks have grown. They view it as a way to ensure that workers will always be able to use their collective clout to secure better pay, hours and working conditions. Business groups and conservatives opposed the measure, saying it will drive up taxes, give unions too much power, lead to more strikes and prompt companies to leave for more industry-friendly states.

Why AP called the Wisconsin Senate race for Ron Johnson

Why AP called the Wisconsin Senate race for Ron Johnson

Sen. Ron Johnson’s lead over Democrat Mandela Barnes was large enough after all the votes from Democratic strongholds in Wisconsin had been counted that Barnes couldn’t close the gap. That enabled The Associated Press to call the race Wednesday for the Republican incumbent. The AP determined there were no more votes left to count in Democrat-leaning counties like Milwaukee and Dane and that Barnes couldn’t catch up with the votes left to be tallied elsewhere. Barnes and Johnson got personal in recent days. Barnes said Johnson and his wealthy donors benefited from the tax cut under former President Donald Trump. Johnson defended his accomplishments and said his rival had none.

'I feel gutted': Victims of parade crash speak at sentencing

'I feel gutted': Victims of parade crash speak at sentencing

Victims and their family members unleashed their anger and raw emotion at sentencing proceedings for a man who drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee last year, killing six people. Darrell Brooks was convicted last month of 76 charges in the November 2021 crash in Waukesha. He will face six mandatory life terms when Judge Jennifer Dorow sentences him Wednesday. Prosecutors asked the sentences be consecutive. Many victims and survivors spoke of the horrors of the crash, and the physical and emotional anguish they have continued to face. Three people, including Brooks' mother, are expected to make statements on his behalf on Wednesday. Brooks also plans to make a statement.

Semi-trailer tips over, kills 9 dairy cattle in Wisconsin

Authorities say nine dairy cows were killed when a semi-trailer hauling more than three-dozen cattle slid down an embankment of a Wisconsin highway and tipped over. The 61-year-old driver had pulled over on the shoulder of a ramp on U.S. Highway 151 in Chester township Thursday night when it began to slide on the soft ground. The driver was unable to correct the wheels to prevent the trailer from toppling over. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says the trailer was carrying 38 Holsteins. Several area dairy farm workers aided in the rescue and recovery. Chester is located about 70 miles northeast of Milwaukee.

Watch Now: Related Video

Workers' rights: Qatar says issue has been distorted into hate sp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News