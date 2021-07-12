 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Green Bay man dies while tubing on Peshtigo River
0 Comments
AP

Green Bay man dies while tubing on Peshtigo River

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CRIVITZ, Wis. (AP) — A Green Bay man died after going under water on the Peshtigo River in the Village of Crivitz in northeastern Wisconsin.

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office said a report came in shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday for a man who had gone under while tubing on the Peshtigo River downstream from Don Brooks Park.

WBAY-TV reported that 40-year-old Anthony Rogers was pronounced dead just after 6 p.m. Saturday.

According to the sheriff’s office, initial reports indicate he may not have been a strong swimmer and wasn’t wearing a life jacket.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday to determine the cause of death.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WBAY-TV.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gladiators use New York City as impromptu battlefield

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News