Green Bay rescue dog becomes star of documentary film

HEA has a partnership with Peewee’s, often bringing animals to Green Bay for adoption to help ease overcrowding in shelters in Texas. It’s there that HEA and the film crews first met Milo, or Holler as he was named when he arrived at Peewee’s as an owner surrender. Little was known about his backstory, but he was likely surrendered because of an “owned” pet that wasn’t spayed and then had puppies, Marcus Reitz said.

Holler was transported to Wisconsin and adopted through HEA, where he now lives as Milo with a family in the Green Bay area. He’ll make a special appearance at the Ashwaubenon screening.

One of the themes of “Rescue Story” is to show the connectedness of animal welfare when it comes to reducing the number of shelter animals that are euthanized each year, an estimated 1.5 million, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Dogs that are given second chances are shown enriching the lives of veterans and first responders with PTSD as trained service dogs with 4 Paws 2 Freedom, or helping children to improve their reading confidence at libraries through a program called HALO Angel Ears.

The 65-minute film shines a light on the tireless efforts that go on daily to get to those happy endings but also reminds audiences that pet overpopulation is not without sadness.