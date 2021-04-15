 Skip to main content
Green Bay teacher accused of sexually assaulting students
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A Green Bay teacher is accused sexually assaulting students at his elementary school.

The teacher was booked into the Brown County Jail Wednesday on possible charges that include sexual assault of a student by school staff, sexual contact with a minor causing great bodily harm and child enticement.

Formal charges have not been filed, WLUK-TV reported.

In a letter to the school's families, the Green Bay Area Public School District says the teacher has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues. Administrators ask that anyone who has information about the allegations to contact Green Bay police.

The police department declined to comment until a criminal complaint is filed.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WLUK-TV.

