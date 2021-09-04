Green jobs plan hopes to improve Milwaukee's racial inequity

Electrician journeyman Michele Robinson says the idea some people have that if you’re never going to amount to anything, you should go into the trades is kind of comical, because you have to do a lot of on-your-feet problem solving and you have to be able to interpret and communicate with a variety of people; and you have to be able to do that well.

Journeyman electrician Michele Robinson jumped to respond.

“As he was saying, like the kids aren’t going to come to us, but sometimes we also don’t know where they are. And so creating that kind of connection and pipeline is just you being here, and exchanging information, that’s the beginning, right?” Robinson asked.

Erick Shambarger of the city’s Environmental Collaboration Office and city-county climate task force echoed the desire to connect with organizations like Groundwork Milwaukee.