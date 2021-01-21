Grocery employees, bus drivers recommended for vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A state advisory committee is recommending grocery store workers and transit bus drivers be added to the list of people in Wisconsin to be inoculated in the next phase of the coronavirus vaccine rollout.

Adding those people to the list that already includes teachers, adults 65 and older and others would clear 1.6 million individuals for the next phase, officials said. And, with a limited number of doses received by the state each week, it could be some time before everyone in that phase gets the vaccine.

“If we look at the rollout of vaccine, it’s going to be a very, very, very long time before this target can be hit,” said Dr. Jonathan Temte, associate dean of the UW School of Medicine and Public Health, co-chairman of a subcommittee making recommendations to the State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee. The panel is expected to consider the plan for the state's phase 1b at a meeting Thursday.