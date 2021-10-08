Gunfire in Milwaukee leaves 3 dead, at least 6 injured

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A violent night of gunfire in Milwaukee has left several people dead and at least six injured in separate shootings.

Three people are dead and one is in critical condition following a shooting on the city's north side about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, according to police.

A 36-year-old man a 30-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were fatally shot. A 19-year-old man is in critical condition. Authorities say three guns were recovered at the scene of the shooting. Police continue to investigate and are looking for suspects.

And, as many as five people were injured during another shooting that had a police officer exchanging gunfire with a suspect.

The incident began when two officers were investigating a property damage report on Milwaukee's north side about 8 p.m. During their investigation, officers heard gunshots nearby and responded. They found an armed suspect and one officer exchanged gunfire with the individual before the suspect ran away, according to police.

The officers found four people suffering gunshot wounds in a nearby house. The victims were identified as a 18-year-old woman, a 25-year-old woman, a 65-year-old man and a 19-year-old year man. All of the victims were brought to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

About 30 minutes later a 25-year-old man believed to be connected to the shooting arrived at a hospital with gunshot injuries.

