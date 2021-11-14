Gunfire reported outside beleaguered Wisconsin strip club

BRISTOL, Wis. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a shooting outside a controversial Bristol strip club early Sunday that police believe left at least one person injured.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office said it responded to Club Bristol at about 12:20 a.m. on reports of people exchanging gunfire in the parking lot.

Preliminary reports show there was a large gathering of people outside the bar before shots erupted and many vehicles left the area before law enforcement arrived. Numerous shell casings were found in the lot, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities suspect that at least one person was hurt, but no further details were released.

The club was the site of three shootings in one week in March, which led the bar to voluntarily shut down after the Bristol town board threatened to pull its licenses. Club owners have agreed to move the bar within two years and increase security in order to stay in business.

