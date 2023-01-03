Gunman who wounded 10 in mass shooting on New York City subway pleads guilty to terrorism charges

Wisconsin Republicans who control the state Legislature are poised to clash with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the upcoming two-year legislative session over tax cuts, how to fund local governments and whether to expand the private school choice program to wealthier families. But even though Evers and Republicans are on opposite sides of numerous issues, they also are vowing to forge a better relationship than recent years. Evers’ first term saw him cast the highest number of vetoes in state history. Still, Evers has already made clear that he’s against much of what Republicans say they want to do during the two-year legislative session that begins Jan. 3.