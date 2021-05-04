Harris trip to Wisconsin draws Republican criticism

Early Tuesday, two Wisconsin Republican legislative leaders who recently visited the U.S. border in Texas sent Harris a letter criticizing her for not visiting southern border states. Biden has put her in charge of diplomatic efforts to address the root causes of migration to the U.S.

“We appreciate the visit to Wisconsin; but, respectfully, you have much bigger problems to deal with right now,” Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke and Speaker Pro Tempore Tyler August wrote. “As the person who is supposed to be the most qualified to address this issue, we implore you to start taking action now to help our southern border.”

The lawmakers, at a Capitol news conference, also called on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to send Wisconsin National Guard troops to the border. Evers withdrew Guard troops from the region shortly after taking office in 2019.

Steineke said no taxpayer money was used for the trip, which the lawmakers paid for in part with campaign donations, he said. August said they were invited to the border in Texas by the Texas Public Policy Foundation, a conservative think tank.