Hartland woman who had body in car charged in 2 counties

A Hartland woman who tangled with police in Cambridge before investigators found a body inside her car was charged Tuesday in Dane County with hiding a corpse

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Hartland woman who tangled with police in Cambridge before investigators found a body inside her car was charged Tuesday in Dane County with hiding a corpse.

Angelina Ruesch, 28, is facing five other charges for the Jan. 17 incident that led authorities to find the body of 34-year-old Adam McCormick, of Kaukauna. Ruesch was arrested after displaying a gun and ignoring commands from law enforcement. Police tried to subdue her with a Taser, which was ineffective.

Police said McCormick had been shot to death in a Milwaukee home early that morning, the State Journal reported.

Ruesch is also charged in Milwaukee County with hiding a corpse and with aiding a felon for her alleged role in McCormick’s death. Mack Chambliss, 48, of Milwaukee, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide and two other women, 34-year-old Melissa P. Calvert and 25-year-old Danielle F. Eaton, 35, both of Milwaukee, face charges of aiding a felon.

Ruesch appeared Tuesday in Dane County Circuit Court where Court Commissioner Brian Asmus ordered her jailed on $50,000 bail. She is scheduled to appear by video in Milwaukee County Circuit Court on Wednesday morning.

