Hartland woman who had body in car charged in 2 counties

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Hartland woman who tangled with police in Cambridge before investigators found a body inside her car was charged Tuesday in Dane County with hiding a corpse.

Angelina Ruesch, 28, is facing five other charges for the Jan. 17 incident that led authorities to find the body of 34-year-old Adam McCormick, of Kaukauna. Ruesch was arrested after displaying a gun and ignoring commands from law enforcement. Police tried to subdue her with a Taser, which was ineffective.

Police said McCormick had been shot to death in a Milwaukee home early that morning, the State Journal reported.

Ruesch is also charged in Milwaukee County with hiding a corpse and with aiding a felon for her alleged role in McCormick’s death. Mack Chambliss, 48, of Milwaukee, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide and two other women, 34-year-old Melissa P. Calvert and 25-year-old Danielle F. Eaton, 35, both of Milwaukee, face charges of aiding a felon.

Ruesch appeared Tuesday in Dane County Circuit Court where Court Commissioner Brian Asmus ordered her jailed on $50,000 bail. She is scheduled to appear by video in Milwaukee County Circuit Court on Wednesday morning.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Wisconsin State Journal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0