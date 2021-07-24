Health commissioner calls Milwaukee’s lead crisis imperative

“Many of them are owned by out-of-state investors and that creates a perpetual housing stock issue,” Johnson said. “The rentals are expensive, and they have lead in them and there’s a lack of engagement by landlords because it’s an investment property for them. It’s not where their family is living.”

She said other challenges include a lack of health insurance, which creates a major barrier to getting people the care they need. She also said she is concerned about infant mortality rates, as Black women in the city deal with drastically higher rates when compared with other groups.

The department is also in need of a strategic plan after a review from the state Department of Health Services that began in 2019 identified areas for improvement, including determining the role of the Board of Health and improving the staffing and quality of its Community Health Assessments and Community Health Improvement Program.

Johnson said the audit by the Department of Health Services has made the need for transparency between the state and city apparent, and she hopes to create that environment in the health department as well.

“To be frank, it’s been hard because you only know what people tell you,” Johnson said. “There’s a culture of not sharing information and that’s been challenging.”