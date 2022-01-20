 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Health official: Omicron has not peaked in Wisconsin

Wisconsin's chief medical officer says COVID-19 omicron variant has yet to peak in Wisconsin, even as there are encouraging signs it is waning in parts of the northeastern United States where it was first detected

  • 0

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The COVID-19 omicron variant has yet to peak in Wisconsin, even as there are encouraging signs it is waning in parts of the northeastern United States where it was first detected, the state's chief medical officer said Thursday.

Hopefully, the state is at or near the peak even though the data does not yet show it, said Dr. Ryan Westergaard during a conference call.

The state's seven-day average number of new cases hit another new high, at 18,836, while hospitalizations statewide were down by 115 over the past seven days.

Westergaard said he didn't know yet if the decline would happen quickly or be more prolonged.

“Our hope is that we can turn the corner and see fewer and fewer cases as the weeks go on,” he said. “The important message is that we can get that decline to happen quicker if we implement all the prevention strategies and wear masks and do the things that we're talking about to try and stop transmission as much as we can.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Putin, allies know Biden's position on Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News