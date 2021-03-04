Health officials: 'Couple months' to other side of pandemic

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A highly contagious coronavirus variant is becoming more prevalent in Wisconsin but vaccine shots should be available to everyone by mid-summer, pushing the state closer to the end of the pandemic, health officials said Thursday.

State Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk told reporters during a question-and-answer session that sequencing has now detected 19 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant in the state. The variant was first detected in the United Kingdom late last year.

Van Dijk pointed to President Joe Biden's pledge that enough vaccine will be available for everyone who wants a shot by the end of May. She said those doses should be administered in Wisconsin by June or early July. The department plans to announce the next groups eligible for shots next week after opening up vaccinations to teachers and child care workers on Monday.

“We are so close, Wisconsin," Van Dijk said. “We just need a couple more months to bring up vaccine supplies and use protective barriers to bring disease rates down and we'll be on the other side of this.”