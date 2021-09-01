Health officials urge masks, vaccines as COVID average soars

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Health officials are warning Wisconsin residents to get vaccinated, wear masks and avoid indoor gatherings over the Labor Day weekend as the delta variant drives the state's COVID-19 case average to levels not seen in months.

Wisconsin's seven-day case average stood at 1,699 as of Wednesday, the highest average since Jan. 15, when it stood at 1,990 cases, the state Department of Health Services reported. COVID-19 hospitalizations have spiked since early July as well. The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 934 inpatients on Tuesday, the most since February.

“We're in the beginning or somewhere in the middle of the second great surge of COVID cases in Wisconsin,” state epidemiologist Ryan Westergaard told reporters during a conference call Wednesday afternoon. “It might approach last fall. The slope is still going up. Right now is really the time to refocus on this. Let’s use all the tools we can to make our activities, our gatherings, as safe as we possibly can.”

Most patients are not vaccinated. The DHS estimates that the case rate stands at about 370 among every 100,000 people who aren’t fully vaccinated compared to 125 cases among every 100,000 people who are.