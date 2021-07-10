Heart-lung transplant offers Wisconsin man 'brand new life'

“Daniel got a brand new life, a new beginning, just as Jesus was raised from the dead,” said Miller, who said the timing and her faith made the operation even more special.

“It’s my responsibility to upkeep these organs, as well as my body, to the best of my ability,” Milburn said.

Only 36 heart-lung transplants were performed annually in the U.S. on average the past five years, according to the federal Organ Procurement and Transplant Network. UW Hospital did 14 until 2008. The operation is challenging and can sometimes be avoided through other heart treatments, DeCamp said.

Milburn is going to rehab at UW Hospital twice a week and exercising on a treadmill most days. Though he is breathing well today, DeCamp said Milburn’s outlook is complicated by the need to be on blood thinners to prevent clots as well as the immunosuppression drugs all transplant recipients take.

To stay close to his UW doctors, Milburn has decided to move to Madison. He and Miller, who lives in Louisiana and was working in California when her son’s medical emergency arose, have been temporarily staying at Home2Suites on Rimrock Road.

“I made a choice to come to Wisconsin to work and get way from the area I was in,” Milburn said. “I think it was almost destiny that I was here at the right time.”

