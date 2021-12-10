 Skip to main content
Heavy snow, winter storm warning hits Great Plains states

Heavy snow is hitting the Great Plains, prompting school closures and warnings to avoid travel

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Heavy snow hit the Great Plains Friday, prompting school closures and warnings to avoid travel.

The National Weather Service forecasted that parts of South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin could see nearly 1 foot (30 cm) of snow, with the most coming later in the day. A winter storm warning was issued for an area stretching across southern South Dakota and upwards into Wisconsin.

Many schools did not wait to see how much snow would pile up and announced that Friday classes would be canceled.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol reported that several vehicles had slid off the road along Interstate 90.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

