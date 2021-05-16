Help wanted: 300 strong swimmers to fill lifeguard positions

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Swimmers in Milwaukee and elsewhere looking to cool off with a dip in a pool or lake this summer might be out of luck if the county can't find people to watch over them.

Milwaukee County Parks is seeking about 300 strong swimmers to help fill a lifeguard shortage that began several years ago and has only gotten worse. There has been a steady decrease over the last four years in the number of lifeguards the system has employed.

In 2017, the Parks Department had 202 lifeguards; in 2018 that declined to 177. The next year, the number of lifeguards on staff fell to 131. The Parks Department had no lifeguards during 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Journal Sentinel reported.

“We have four head lifeguards and that means we can only open four facilities,” said Jim Tarantino, director of recreation and business services with Milwaukee County Parks, which currently has 52 lifeguards on staff.

Tarantino said the shortage is in line with national trends. The hiring freeze in 2020 led to many lifeguards finding other jobs and competition with summer internships has also played a factor, he said.

“Swim ability is a major challenge as we need our applicants to be strong swimmers and that skill is just lacking in our community right now,” said Tarantino, noting that lifeguards must be able to swim 100 meters in 1 minute and 45 seconds.

