 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

HHS secretary's visit spotlights Minnesota abortion debate

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra has visited Minnesota to affirm the Biden administration’s commitment to abortion rights despite the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade

  • Updated
  • 0
Abortion Minnesota

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra speaks at a news conference at the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn., Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, part of a Midwest trip to affirm the Biden administration's commitment to abortion rights.

 Steve Karnowski - staff, AP

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra visited Minnesota on Thursday on a Midwest trip to affirm the Biden administration's commitment to abortion rights despite the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Becerra went to a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic in St. Paul, then appeared with Gov. Tim Walz and Democratic legislative leaders at a news conference shortly before the Minnesota House began debate on a fast-tracked bill to codify abortion rights into state statues.

People are also reading…

“You’re going to make history at a time when it seems like regression seems to be more on the table than anything else,” Becerra said. “It is a good day to be in Minnesota.”

Becerra's visit came three days ahead of Sunday's 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, which established a national right to abortion that the Supreme Court rolled back in June. The Biden administration is using the anniversary to show that Democrats aren't giving up on the issue, even as the fight shifts to state legislatures from the divided Congress.

“It is time to follow Minnesota and do what's right for all Americans," Becerra said.

The secretary planned to travel Friday to neighboring Wisconsin to visit a family planning clinic in the Milwaukee suburb of Cudahy that lost the right to provide abortions when a statewide ban kicked back into law, and for a roundtable in Milwaukee on reproductive health with Democratic U.S. Sen Tammy Baldwin, of Wisconsin.

Abortion rights in Minnesota are already broadly protected under a 1995 state Supreme Court ruling that declared they're protected under the state constitution. But Democratic legislative leaders, citing the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal last summer, are rushing to pass statutory protections to ensure that future Minnesota courts can't undo them on the state level.

Both Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman, of Brooklyn Park, and Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic, of Minneapolis, said they had the votes to pass the bill. The Senate version passed its final committee test Wednesday and could get approved on the floor as early as next week, though Dziedzic declined to be specific about when.

“It is not just an abortion bill,” Democratic Rep. Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn, of Eden Prairie, said at the start of a debate expected to last into the evening. “It does guarantee the fundamental right for every Minnesotan to make personal and private decisions about their reproductive health. What it does not do is change the current landscape of reproductive freedom in Minnesota. This is a secondary level of protection to the constitutional freedoms we currently enjoy.”

But Republican Rep. Jim Nash, of Waconia, called it “the most extreme abortion bill in the entire U.S. It has zero guardrails — zero guardrails.”

Minnesota's Catholic bishops urged lawmakers to vote no on the bill, as well as separate legislation that's still moving through the committee process that would delete a list of abortion restrictions from state statutes that a judge declared unconstitutional in July. Together, the bills would leave Minnesota with hardly any limits on abortion.

“We are disappointed to see the quick pace at which these destructive bills are moving, and we hope to give legislators pause," the bishops wrote. "When contemplating policy on any issue, we must consider all those who will be affected. In this case, that includes the mother, father, and most especially, the unborn child whose life is being taken.”

Legislative leaders hope to put the bill on Walz's desk by the end of the month for his promised signature. Democratic leaders credit the potency of the abortion rights issue with their takeover of the Minnesota Senate in the November elections.

Walz pledged that women coming to Minnesota for abortions from states where they’re prohibited will be welcomed and protected.

“This piece of legislation will make Minnesota a shining beacon, an island in the upper Midwest,” Walz said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wisconsin Republicans block 'conversion therapy' ban

Wisconsin Republicans block 'conversion therapy' ban

Wisconsin Republicans have again allowed therapists, social workers and counselors to try to change LGBTQ clients’ gender identities and sexual orientations — a scientifically discredited practice known as conversion therapy. A licensing board under Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' administration passed a ban on conversion therapy in 2020, but the Republican-controlled Legislature's rules committee blocked it then and did so again Thursday along a 6-4 vote. Implementing a temporary ban allows Republican lawmakers to avoid a veto from Evers. LGBTQ rights advocates oppose the practice, citing research suggesting it can increase the risk of suicide and depression.

Wisconsin Senate OKs welfare vote, nixes Evers' abortion ask

Wisconsin Senate OKs welfare vote, nixes Evers' abortion ask

Republican Wisconsin lawmakers have rejected calls from Gov. Tony Evers and other Democrats to ask voters whether the state should continue to ban abortions, opting instead to advance a ballot question on welfare eligibility. The advisory referendum from Republicans seeks to ask April voters' views on work-search requirements for receiving welfare. Democrats argued Tuesday that the Legislature should focus on abortion, citing data from polls that show a majority of the state's residents support legal abortion. The Senate also gave its final approval to a constitutional amendment that would make it harder for violent criminals to get out of jail on bail.

Wisconsin, North Carolina governors ban popular TikTok app

Wisconsin, North Carolina governors ban popular TikTok app

Wisconsin and North Carolina have become the latest states to ban the use of TikTok on state phones and other devices, a move that comes after nearly half of the states nationwide have blocked the popular social media app owned by a Chinese company. Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ordered the ban, which also includes WeChat, after he said he consulted with the FBI and emergency management officials. He cited potential risks to privacy, safety and security. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, who like Evers was under pressure from Republicans to enact a ban, cited similar concerns.

Wisconsin judge dismisses complaint against GOP fake elector

Wisconsin judge dismisses complaint against GOP fake elector

A Wisconsin judge has dismissed an open records complaint against a Republican member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission who served as a fake elector for former President Donald Trump. Allegations that the elections commission violated the state open records law will go forward, but claims made against Commissioner Robert Spindell were dismissed Tuesday by a Dane County circuit judge. The judge ruled that the commission itself, not Spindell, is the legal authority that must maintain the records in question and therefore would be the target of any lawsuit seeking them.

Vegas goalie Lehner files for bankruptcy, cites $50M debt

Vegas goalie Lehner files for bankruptcy, cites $50M debt

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner has filed for bankruptcy in Nevada. Lehner and his wife, Donya, say they owe up to $50 million to dozens of creditors. The Dec. 30 filing offers a glimpse into the couple’s financial problems despite Lehner’s five-year, $25 million contract with the Knights. Lehner says he owes nearly $4 million to a Wisconsin company that sued the player and his father after they failed to make payments on a business loan. Lehner also listed in the bankruptcy filing debt to a reptile breeder who sold him a snake collection in 2017 worth $1.2 million. Lehner keeps the snake at his reptile farm in Plato, Missouri.

Kaul asks Legislature for $2.2M to keep school safety office

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul is asking Gov. Tony Evers and the Republican-controlled Legislature for $2.2 million in the next state budget to keep the state Justice Department's Office of School Safety going. Kaul said Friday that federal dollars that support office operations are running out. Legislators created the office in 2018 following a school shooting in Parkland, Florida. The office has handed out $100 million in grants to schools to improve safety protocols. It also offers teachers training on how to handle incidents and operates a 24-hour tip line.

Wisconsin man's retrial begins in wife's antifreeze death

Wisconsin man's retrial begins in wife's antifreeze death

Prosecutors and attorneys for a Wisconsin man accused of killing his wife with antifreeze in 1998 have delivered opening statements in his retrial, nearly two years after a judge vacated his previous conviction. Sixty-three-year-old Mark Jensen was convicted in 2008 of killing his wife, Julie Jensen, at their Kenosha County home and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. But a Kenosha County judge vacated his conviction in April 2021 after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Jensen deserved a new trial because a letter his wife wrote incriminating him in the event something should happen to her could not be used by the prosecution. Jensen has maintained his innocence.

Man fleeing Wisconsin deputy dies after crashing car

A sheriff says a driver fleeing a deputy died after crashing his car. Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath says a deputy stopped to check on a car in the town of Aztalan around 10 p.m. Friday. Milbrath says the deputy smelled marijuana and asked the driver to step out of the car, but the man fled from the scene. The sheriff says the deputy lost sight of the vehicle but then spotted smoke and found the suspect vehicle had crashed near Fort Atkinson and appeared to have rolled over several times. He says deputies found the man had no pulse.

Wisconsin voting groups criticize GOP minority turnout email

Wisconsin voting groups criticize GOP minority turnout email

Comments by a Republican state election commissioner applauding GOP strategies for helping depress Black and Hispanic turnout in Wisconsin’s largest city came as little surprise to groups seeking to organize minority voters there. They've been alleging that laws passed by a Republican-dominated legislature and previous Republican governors were thinly veiled attempts to silence voters in Democrat-heavy Milwaukee, where Black and Hispanic residents account for a majority of the population. They say the comments that came to light earlier this week by Wisconsin Elections Commission member Robert Spindell validated those concerns. The head of one Milwaukee-based immigrants rights group called the comments racist.

EXPLAINER: List of states banning TikTok grows

EXPLAINER: List of states banning TikTok grows

Wisconsin and North Carolina have joined at least 22 other states in banning the popular social media app TikTok on state-owned devices, including Mississippi, Indiana, Louisiana and South Dakota. Congress also recently banned TikTok from most U.S. government-issued devices over bipartisan concerns about security. TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company that moved its headquarters to Singapore in 2020. It has been targeted by critics who say the Chinese government could access user data, such as browsing history and location. U.S. armed forces also have prohibited the app on military devices.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine war taking heavy toll on servicemen: Tens of thousands likely to suffer from PTSD

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News