Highlights of the Wisconsin state budget

K-12 SCHOOLS:

Wisconsin public schools would receive an additional $128 million in state funding over two years, which is less than 10% of the $1.6 billion that Evers proposed. Republicans defended the move, noting that Wisconsin schools are slated to receive $2.6 billion in federal coronavirus relief money. However, nearly all of that is in jeopardy unless the state spends nearly $400 million more on schools than is currently in the budget.

SPECIAL EDUCATION

The budget would reimburse 30% of special education costs in the second year of the budget, up from 28.2% under current law. Advocates say that is woefully inadequate. The Evers budget would increase reimbursement to 45% in the first year and 50% in the second.

UW SYSTEM:

The eight-year-old tuition freeze would end next fall under the budget. UW schools would also receive just an $8.25 million increase in funding, compared with the $192 million Evers proposed.

TRANSPORTATION: